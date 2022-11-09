4,887 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 10.5% during the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.