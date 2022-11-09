5,557 Shares in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

