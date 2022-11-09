6,400 Shares in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,211,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

ProShares Merger ETF Price Performance

Shares of MRGR stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. ProShares Merger ETF has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

