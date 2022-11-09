73,022 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Energizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Energizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

