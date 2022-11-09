7,577 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 117.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.