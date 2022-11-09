Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 809,932 shares.The stock last traded at $20.19 and had previously closed at $20.08.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

