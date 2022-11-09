abrdn plc Cuts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $542,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

