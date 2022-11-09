abrdn plc Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $119,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

