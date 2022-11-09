abrdn plc Grows Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $61,122,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,890,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,259,000 after acquiring an additional 646,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,405 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.