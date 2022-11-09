abrdn plc Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 407.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

