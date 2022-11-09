abrdn plc Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $429,628.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,380,160 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

