abrdn plc Has $1.44 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,177 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

