abrdn plc Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 293.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 78.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,769 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

