abrdn plc Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,032 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roblox by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 118.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 59.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

