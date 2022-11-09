abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

abrdn plc raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2 %

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

ZS opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.77 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.