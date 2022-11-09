abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of UGI by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

