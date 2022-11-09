abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. abrdn plc owned 0.25% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 2,644,302 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,806,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

INVZ opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

