abrdn plc Purchases 11,826 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,833,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $165,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,960 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 31.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is 31.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.



Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.



In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.





Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

