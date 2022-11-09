abrdn plc Sells 1,155 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.