abrdn plc Sells 12,381 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

