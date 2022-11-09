abrdn plc Sells 142 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $60,733,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE FICO opened at $450.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.45 and its 200-day moving average is $425.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.75.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

