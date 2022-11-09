abrdn plc Sells 1,999 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $11,404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after buying an additional 2,332,082 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $21,224,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,039,000 after buying an additional 1,799,644 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,366,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

