abrdn plc Sells 3,008 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

