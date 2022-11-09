abrdn plc Sells 781 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 14.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

