abrdn plc Sells 888 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

