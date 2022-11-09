abrdn plc Sells 9,673 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.29% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,887 shares of company stock valued at $313,979. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $867.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 64.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

