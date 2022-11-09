Acala Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.28 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $67.24 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13300221 USD and is down -11.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $3,218,408.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

