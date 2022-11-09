Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 332.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 25.3 %

Shares of ADAP opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

