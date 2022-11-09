Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 332.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 25.3 %
Shares of ADAP opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.71.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
