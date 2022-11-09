Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $98.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.13.
AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.
About Advanced Energy Industries
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.
