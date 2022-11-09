Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.92.

AMG stock opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

