Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Trading Up 8.4% After Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $137.81 and last traded at $134.37. Approximately 2,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

