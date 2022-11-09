Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $14.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Affirm Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $166.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

