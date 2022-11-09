Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

