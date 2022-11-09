Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $325.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $306.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average of $247.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $311.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 130.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

