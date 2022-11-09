Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 65.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 106.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,558,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

