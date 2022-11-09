Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

