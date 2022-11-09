AMG National Trust Bank Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,877 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.31 and its 200-day moving average is $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

