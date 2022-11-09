AMG National Trust Bank Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

