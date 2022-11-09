Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $39.27

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Corning by 74.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

