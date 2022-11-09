Analyzing Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) & The Competition

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cboe Global Markets to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cboe Global Markets and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets Competitors 137 858 1163 29 2.50

As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 6.30% 21.23% 9.78% Cboe Global Markets Competitors 16.02% 24.01% 7.26%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion $529.00 million 56.39 Cboe Global Markets Competitors $7.91 billion $906.62 million 28.35

Cboe Global Markets’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets rivals beat Cboe Global Markets on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

