Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 10.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 1,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Medical

About Apollo Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.