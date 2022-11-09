Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 10.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 1,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Apollo Medical Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Medical
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.