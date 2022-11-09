Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.26.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

AAPL opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.