Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 40,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

