Arhaus (ARHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.38 million. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arhaus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

