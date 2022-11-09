Ascend Wellness (AAWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, November 10th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $350.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ascend Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

