ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 240,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,949,961 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 732,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 779,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

