Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 129,210 shares of company stock valued at $24,967,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

