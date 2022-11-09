Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect Ayr Wellness to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AYRWF opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

AYRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

