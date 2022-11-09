Baader Bank Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA:EVK opened at €19.35 ($19.35) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.99.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

