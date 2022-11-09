Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3,108.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 304,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

